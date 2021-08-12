Left Menu

Haiti elections to replace slain president postponed to Nov. 7 -media

Haiti's elections have been postponed to Nov. 7, according to local media on Wednesday, following the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, which plunged the country into political turmoil. Documents apparently issued by the government that were circulated on social media on Wednesday disclosed the postponement of the presidential and legislative elections, as well as a constitutional referendum, which had previously been scheduled for Sept.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:18 IST
Haiti elections to replace slain president postponed to Nov. 7 -media
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's elections have been postponed to Nov. 7, according to local media on Wednesday, following the killing last month of President Jovenel Moise, which plunged the country into political turmoil. Documents apparently issued by the government that were circulated on social media on Wednesday disclosed the postponement of the presidential and legislative elections, as well as a constitutional referendum, which had previously been scheduled for Sept. 26.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents. Haiti's electoral council did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said in late July that the government planned to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible.

Western powers have encouraged Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, to elect new leadership as early as possible to give democratic legitimacy to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021