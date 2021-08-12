Left Menu

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter handle blocked for violating rules, says Committee's working president

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's official Twitter handle was blocked on Wednesday for violating its rules, said Charan Singh Sapra, Committee Working President.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:33 IST
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter handle blocked for violating rules, says Committee's working president
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's official Twitter handle was blocked on Wednesday for violating its rules, said Charan Singh Sapra, Committee Working President. The Committee will write a mail to the social media company tomorrow to raise objections, further said Charan Singh Sapra.

Earlier on Wednesday, during the hearing of a plea filed in Delhi High Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet allegedly disclosing and sharing the identity of a rape victim's family in Delhi Cantonment area, Twitter India informed the court that they had removed Rahul Gandhi's tweet and also locked his account. "Rahul Gandhi's tweet violated our policy also, we have already removed that tweet and his Twitter account is also been locked," Twitter informed the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021