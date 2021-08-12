Left Menu

Will have discussion with leaders of all parties regarding parliamentary rules, procedures: OM Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that he would have a discussion with leaders of all parties and urge them to appeal to their MPs to behave according to the parliamentary rules and procedures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:56 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that he would have a discussion with leaders of all parties and urge them to appeal to their MPs to behave according to the parliamentary rules and procedures. "I will have a discussion with leaders of all parties and urge them to appeal to their MPs to behave according to the parliamentary rules and procedures. I hope it will yield positive results," Om Birla told ANI.

Expressing his disappointment over the deadlock at Lok Sabha, Birla on said that the productivity of this Lok Sabha session didn't go as per his expectations and that in the last two years, the House achieved 122% productivity. "The productivity of this Lok Sabha session didn't go as per my expectations. In the last 2 years, the House achieved 122% productivity. I always try to maintain a high level of productivity of the House. The deadlock affected the functioning in this session," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Birla on Wednesday clarified that the Lower House functioned only for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the Monsoon Session which ended today. The LS Speaker also mentioned that out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die today bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session. The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The Lower House was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair. (ANI)

