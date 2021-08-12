Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi to meet CMs of Congress-ruled states, Thackeray on Aug 20, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will meet leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on 20 August.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:58 IST
Sonia Gandhi to meet CMs of Congress-ruled states, Thackeray on Aug 20, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to media on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will meet leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on 20 August. While speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena leader said, "The Opposition is united. On August 20, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to CMs of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting."

Speaking about security marshals being called in yesterday during the passage of the insurance amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha, Raut said, "Do you want to scare us? Today we will be meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber and decide what to do." Earlier today, Raut in a tweet said, "Is this our parliamentary Democracy? Marshall law in Temple of Democracy."

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had alleged that opposition members "manhandled marshals" in the Rajya Sabha and said their behaviour during the session was a "black spot in the history of Indian democracy". The Union Minister also appealed to the Chairman to release the CCTV footage in the public domain.

Both the Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion. During the monsoon session, the opposition continuously protested and forced adjournments for their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and the repeal of new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021