Kerala dollar smuggling case: Oppn leaders boycott assembly session, demand CM Vijayan's resignation

Kerala Opposition leaders on Thursday boycotted the state assembly session after the speaker denied permission to discuss adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA PT Thomas.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:21 IST
Visuals outside the Kerala Assembly. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Opposition leaders on Thursday boycotted the state assembly session after the speaker denied permission to discuss adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA PT Thomas. The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Kerala dollar smuggling case.

The Congress MLA, earlier in the day, gave an adjournment motion in Kerala Assembly over the show-cause notice issued by the Customs Department on Vijayan's alleged involvement and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case. However, the Kerala Assembly Speaker has rejected the adjournment motion notice on the ground that the matter is under consideration of the court and has denied any discussion in the house.

Customs Department on Wednesday issued a show-cause on the alleged involvement of Vijayan and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case based on a statement by Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the Kerala dollar and gold smuggling case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

