Representatives of Opposition parties to meet Venkaiah Naidu today

The representatives of all major Opposition parties will meet Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:24 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The representatives of all major Opposition parties will meet Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also meet Rajya Sabha Chairman at 12.30 pm to discuss the ruckus created by the Opposition yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the alleged manhandling of women members in the Upper House. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

