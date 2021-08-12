Left Menu

Budget session of Puducherry Assembly to begin on August 26

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:51 IST
Puducherry, Aug 12 (PTI): The Budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will begin on August 26 with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Official sources told PTI that the date of the Assembly session was decided on Wednesday at a meeting the Speaker R Selvam had with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and a request had been sent to the Lt Governor to present her customary address that day.

This would be the first budget session after the AINRC-BJP coalition government headed by Rangasamy assumed office after emerging victorious in the April 6 Assembly elections. The sources also said the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, would present the budget for the fiscal 2021-2022.

