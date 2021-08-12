Opposition takes out protest march against govt, Rahul Gandhi says voice of people crushed
Frankly, as far as 60 percent of country is concerned, there was no Parliament session as the voice of 70 percent of people was crushed, humiliated, Gandhi told reporters.On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MPs were physically beaten, he charged.He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and this is nothing short of murder of democracy.
- Country:
- India
Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march here against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was ''crushed'' in the House.
Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.
Those who attended the meeting included Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha, and other opposition leaders.
The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders.
The protesting MPs carried placards and banners against the government that read 'Stop the murder of democracy' and 'we demand Repeal of anti farmers laws'.
''The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of the country is concerned, there was no Parliament session as the voice of 70 percent of people was crushed, humiliated,'' Gandhi told reporters.
''On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MPs were physically beaten,'' he charged.
He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and ''this is nothing short of murder of democracy''. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had termed as ''totally false'' the opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from CCTV footage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah have hit soul of India's democracy by using Pegasus against India, its institutions: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Opposition united, we will not go anywhere without discussion on Pegasus: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Pegasus row for us is an issue of nationalism, treason; this is not a matter of privacy. It is anti-national work: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi countering govt charges.
Voice of Oppn being suppressed in Parliament; we are only asking if govt bought Pegasus, snooped upon Indians: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.