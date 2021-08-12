Left Menu

Farmers will unitedly vote against BJP in next Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

When the time has come for the Annadata to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers. Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of BJP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:00 IST
Farmers will unitedly vote against BJP in next Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for its plan to hold a program to connect with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BJP is remembering them as elections are near.

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.

''It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates talks, will hold a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh. When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers. Farmers are not going to fall into the trap of the BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach program, 'Kisan Samvad', from August 16 to 23.

State BJP Kisan Morcha chief Kameshwar Singh said the party would reach out to the farmers and hear their issues and concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021