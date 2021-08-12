Swiss suspend deportations to Afghanistan amid security concerns

Switzerland has halted repatriations of Afghans whose asylum requests fail because of security concerns as the country descends into civil war. "The State Secretariat for Migration suspends repatriations to Afghanistan until further notice due to the changed situation in the country," the agency said on Twitter.

"No new expulsions will be ordered. Preparations for repatriation will only be continued in the case of persons who have committed a criminal offence." The issue of repatriating Afghans has divided Europe.

Advertisement

Greece said on Wednesday that the European Union was no position to deal with a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis during the Syrian civil war, and must try to keep people from fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)