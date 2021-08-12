Left Menu

Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

Amaravati, Aug 12 PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister will fly back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.

Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Shah arrived in a helicopter from Hyderabad and proceeded to the temple.

He was accorded a warm welcome at the Sunnipenta helipad by state Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MP P Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao and senior officials. After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister will fly back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.

