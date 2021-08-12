Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Shah arrived in a helicopter from Hyderabad and proceeded to the temple.

He was accorded a warm welcome at the Sunnipenta helipad by state Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MP P Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao and senior officials. After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister will fly back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.

