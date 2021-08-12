Delhi minister Gopal Rai back after month-long treatment in Mumbai, takes charge of his portfolios

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who returned from Mumbai after a month-long stay due to medical reasons, Thursday took charge of the Environment, Development and General Administration Departments, officials said here. Rai had gone to Mumbai last month for a follow-up treatment for a spinal injury. The portfolios he held before going to Mumbai were temporarily allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. ''In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6 of GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor, in consultation of the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolios of Development, General Administration Department, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife to Gopal Rai, Minister,'' said a Delhi government notification issued Wednesday.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at Apollo Hospitals. In December last year, he went to Mumbai after he felt weakness in his muscles and was finding it difficult to work.

His follow-up last month was supposed to take place earlier but he had to delay the visit due to the second wave of coronavirus. PTI VIT TIR TIR

