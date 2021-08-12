Denmark to evacuate current and former local employees from Afghanistan

Denmark has agreed to evacuate current and former employees of the Danish embassy or Danish armed forces in Afghanistan due to the worsening security situation, the government said late on Wednesday. Denmark will grant people who have been employed in the previous two years and their close relatives temporary residence permits for two years, the government said.

"The security situation in Afghanistan is serious. The Taliban are gaining ground and developments are accelerating faster than many had feared," the government said in a statement. "We have a common responsibility to help the Afghans who are now threatened due to their connection to and contribution to Denmark's engagement in Afghanistan," it said.

The Danish defence ministry said last week that 40 former and current employees at the Danish embassy in Kabul and four translators had asked for help. Denmark, a close ally of the United States, has fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2002.

