Democracy shamed, unfortunate how Opposition protesting on road: BJP

Lashing out at the Opposition parties for protesting on road in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it is "unfortunate" and added that democracy has been shamed. Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the whole country is shamed the way Opposition parties have shown "anarchy" inside the Parliament.

"It is unfortunate how Congress and other Opposition parties are protesting on road. Democracy has been shamed," he said. Further speaking about yesterday's incident in the Upper House, the BJP spokesperson said, "Not just Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu but democracy also cried due to the continuous protests of Opposition during the monsoon session of Parliament."

"The whole country is shamed the way these Opposition parties have shown anarchy inside the Parliament especially Congress leaders under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. I would say that not just VP Venkaiah Naidu cried but democracy also cried. Opposition ensured washout of the whole session, and this is the height of anarchy," he said. Patra alleged that the Opposition parties broke the glass inside the Parliament and said that the security guard was injured and has been admitted to the hospital. He further said that the people of the country will not forgive these people as they are trying to murder the democracy.

"People want to know about the possible third wave but because of the continuous ruckus during the session, there was no discussion on the COVID-19. They are the same people who were demanding separate sessions for the discussion but they didn't allow for a single day," he added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that for the first time in the history of our country, members of the Rajya Sabha were manhandled and physically beaten. He also termed this as the murder of democracy.

Opposition parties on Thursday held a protest in New Delhi. The Opposition MPs were seen carrying the placards saying 'black farm laws'. During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware. (ANI)

