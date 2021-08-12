Left Menu

Some ministers call on Rajya Sabha chairperson a day after Monsoon session curtailed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:45 IST
Some ministers call on Rajya Sabha chairperson a day after Monsoon session curtailed
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Parliament's Monsoon session ended on a stormy note, some Union ministers Thursday called on Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among the ministers who met Naidu at his official residence here.

On Wednesday, Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House and equated the act of some opposition MPs to ''sacrilege in temple of democracy''. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also likely to meet Vice President Naidu in the evening. The tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament was on Wednesday curtailed by two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021