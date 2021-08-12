Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:46 IST
Deadlock in Parliament unfortunate, says Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday termed as unfortunate the deadlock in Parliament between the government and the opposition over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

''Whatever happened in the country's Parliament and its upper house Rajya Sabha due to the deadlock between the government and the opposition in the last few days is very unfortunate," she said.

"In my long parliamentary life, I have many times seen fierce conflict, tension, and intense protests between the ruling party and the opposition but have never seen such a scene in Parliament," the BSP chief added.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were on Wednesday adjourned sine die, two days ahead of schedule, bringing to an end a stormy Monsoon session that saw 20 bills being passed amid relentless protests by the opposition over the Pegasus snooping allegations and farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

