Left Menu

Told Union health minister difficult to ascertain oxygen-related deaths without probe: Sisodia

We are sending the file again to the Delhi LG for approval. We will carry out the probe with full responsibility and even punish those who were guilty, he told the media in an online briefing.Delhi has recorded over 25,000 fatalities due to the infection, he said, adding it will have to be probed how many of these were linked to the oxygen crisis during April and May.We cannot say that there was no oxygen crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:04 IST
Told Union health minister difficult to ascertain oxygen-related deaths without probe: Sisodia
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said he has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying that without a proper probe, it is difficult to ascertain if any oxygen-related death happened during the second wave of coronavirus.

Sisodia said the Delhi government had formed a committee to probe the deaths and prepare a report so that the affected families can be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

''But through the LG (Delhi's Lieutenant Governor), the Centre did not allow that committee to be formed. We are sending the file again to the Delhi LG for approval. We will carry out the probe with full responsibility and even punish those who were guilty,'' he told the media in an online briefing.

Delhi has recorded over 25,000 fatalities due to the infection, he said, adding it will have to be probed how many of these were linked to the oxygen crisis during April and May.

''We cannot say that there was no oxygen crisis. The families of patients, hospitals were sending out SOS messages for help at that time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021