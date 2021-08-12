Left Menu

Bureaucrats running UP govt, people's representatives ignored: BJP leader

BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to peoples representatives. The Yogi Adityanath government is being run by bureaucrats. Bureaucracy did not give importance to ministers in this government.

BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to people's representatives. ''The Yogi Adityanath government is being run by bureaucrats. Bureaucracy did not give importance to ministers in this government. Earlier, officials of district administration used to come to meet ministers but now even ministers can’t meet them,'' the BJP leader told reporters here.

''The situation of people's representatives and party leaders has become worse and no heed is paid to them,'' he added.

