Left Menu

President Biden thanks Harris for her work as VP

US President Joe Biden has thanked Kamala Harris for her work as Vice President, saying he couldnt have asked for a better partner and friend than her.Biden, a Democrat, recalled that he had picked Harris as his running mate on August 11 one year ago.Biden named Harris as his running mate on August 11, 2020, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major American political partys presidential ticket.One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions Ive ever made selecting my vice president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:57 IST
President Biden thanks Harris for her work as VP
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has thanked Kamala Harris for her work as Vice President, saying he couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend than her.

Biden, a Democrat, recalled that he had picked Harris as his running mate on August 11 one year ago.

Biden named Harris as his running mate on August 11, 2020, making history by electing the first Black woman to compete on a major American political party's presidential ticket.

''One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions I've ever made: selecting my vice president. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend on this journey. Thanks, @VP for all you do," Biden tweeted on Wednesday.

Biden tasked Harris to control a surge in the country's southern border in June. As part of her effort, she traveled to Guatemala and Mexico and met the top leadership of the two countries. During her trip, Harris urged would-be migrants not to try to enter the US illegally.

Harris is also expected to travel to Vietnam and Singapore this month, amidst growing tensions between the US and China.

At the time of her nomination, the California Senator was just the third woman to be selected as the vice-presidential candidate on a major party ticket. Then-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in 2008 and New York House of Representative Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 were the other two.

However, Harris, 56, is the only candidate to win the election. Thus, she is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021