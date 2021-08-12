Bureaucrats running UP govt, people's representatives ignored: BJP leader

BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to people's representatives.

This is not the first time that the BJP leader has criticised his own government. Earlier too, he had questioned the BJP government over farm laws and the coronavirus management. Attacking the state government, the BJP leader told reporters,''The Yogi Adityanath government is being run by bureaucrats. Bureaucracy did not give importance to ministers. Earlier, officials of district administration used to come to meet ministers but now even ministers can't meet them.'' ''The situation of people's representatives and party leaders has become worse and no heed is paid to them,'' he added. Last week, Singh had supported the farmers' agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, saying the Union government could withdraw these keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. ''The demands made by farmers are right. Keeping in mind the Assembly polls and anger among farmers, the Modi government could withdraw the farm laws,'' the UP BJP working committee member had told reporters here on August 8. Due to protests against the farm laws, BJP leaders could not enter villages in western UP, he said, adding farmers can also gherao them in future. In June, Singh had questioned his party's government over the coronavirus management. Criticising the handling of the crisis, he had claimed that at least 10 people died in every village during the second wave as no lessons were learnt from earlier experience.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)