PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:23 IST
Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family members on Thursday offered prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy varla temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

Srisailam is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and also one of the 18 Shaktipeethas.

The Home Minister and his family members were conducted into the temple with traditional honours with 'poorna kumbham'.

After puja, Vedic priests rendered 'aasirvachanam' (Vedic blessing) on Amit Shah, the state Information and Public Relations Department said in a release here.

Later, the Home Minister planted the Arjuna sapling on the temple streets.

Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) G Vani Mohan showed the visiting dignitary the ancient scriptures that were discovered during the restoration of one of the mathams at the Devasthanam. She explained the historic significance of the temple, the release said.

Amit Shah arrived by helicopter from Hyderabad and proceeded to the temple.

He was welcomed at the helipad by state Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MP P Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao and senior officials.

After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister flew back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.

