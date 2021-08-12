UP Cong mass contact programme from Aug 19

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a mass contact programme from August 19 to cover the state’s 30,000 villages and wards where party leaders will stay for over three days under the drive. State party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said around 90 lakh people will be contacted under the drive, being launched on the directions of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

''We will hold a 'Jai Bharat Mahasampark Abhiyan' from August 19. Under this campaign, party leaders and workers will stay in 30,000 identified villages and wards for 75 hours,'' Lallu told reporters here.

Advertisement

A number of programmes will be organised in villages during the stay of party leaders and they will also do ''shramdaan'' (voluntary community service), he said. On August 20, Sadhbhavna Diwas will be celebrated on the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said. Freedom fighters, their families and senior citizens will be felicitated, Lallu added. The UP Congress chief said under the campaign, a ''Mera Desh, Mera Gaon'' programme will be held to discuss problems like stray cattle menace, price rise, difficulties in farming and employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)