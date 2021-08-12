Left Menu

Alternative that prioritises youth needed in UP: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:42 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of vacant posts and ''stalled'' recruitment, asserting that the state needs an alternative that prioritises the youth.

In a tweet in Hindi on the occasion of the International Youth Day, the Congress general secretary asked if the UP government could promise the youth that when they seek employment, they will get their due, and not threats and sticks.

Lakhs of government posts are vacant in the state and recruitment drives have stalled, she alleged.

''An alternative that prioritises the youth is needed in the state,'' Vadra said.

The Congress has been stepping up its attack on the UP and the central governments over the state of the economy and the alleged rise in unemployment.

