Left Menu

heading

Four coaches - Prashanta Das, Padum Barua, Sandhya Gurung and Rafael Gamavaska - who were a part of Lovlinas boxing journey will be honoured with Rs 10 lakh each as a token of gratitude from the people of Assam, the chief minister said.He also announced that a sports complex with a boxing academy will be set up in the Sarupathar constituency under which her village Baro Mukhiya falls in Golaghat district to groom many more rural talents.Lovlina has etched her name in gold in the pages of the states history by bringing the first Olympic medal to the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:05 IST
heading
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Olympic boxing bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain Rs one crore and offered the post of deputy SP in the state police at a felicitation programme here on Thursday. Sarma said that the state government has also decided to give Borgohain, the first person to bring an Olympic medal to the state, Rs one lakh monthly as a scholarship till the Paris Olympic in 2024 as ''she has set her eyes on winning a gold there''.

A road in Guwahati will also be named after her, Sarma added. Four coaches - Prashanta Das, Padum Barua, Sandhya Gurung and Rafael Gamavaska - who were a part of Lovlina's boxing journey will be honoured with Rs 10 lakh each as a token of gratitude from the people of Assam, the chief minister said.

He also announced that a sports complex with a boxing academy will be set up in the Sarupathar constituency under which her village Baro Mukhiya falls in Golaghat district to groom many more rural talents.

''Lovlina has etched her name in gold in the pages of the state's history by bringing the first (Olympic) medal to the state. We are very proud of her and on behalf of all the people of the state, I congratulate and thank her,'' Sarma said. Speaking on the occasion, Lovlina said that though she brought a medal for the country and did not return empty-handed, she felt sad for failing to win gold.

The boxer promised the people of Assam that she will bring gold from the Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021