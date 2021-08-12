UDF stages protest sit-in in front of Kerala Assembly gate; boycotts proceedings

Irked over the denial of their notice for an adjournment motion on the controversial dollar smuggling scam, the opposition UDF on Thursday boycotted the Kerala Assembly proceedings for the day and convened a symbolic ''House'' outside the campus as a mark of protest.

After sitting in front of the main gate of the Assembly building, they presented the notice for the motion symbolically and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the case.

Advertisement

While Congress legislator P T Thomas presented the notice, IUML MLAs N Shamsudheen and P K Basheer took up the role of the Speaker and Chief Minister respectively in the 'parallel' House convened by the opposition, an unprecedented such protest seen in recent times.

The state assembly witnessed the opposition protest a day after a section of the media reported that the Customs had issued a show-cause notice to the accused in the gold and dollar smuggling case indicating alleged involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan in smuggling dollars abroad.

The Customs notice was reportedly issued based on the alleged statement of the prime accused in the gold and dollar smuggling cases, that Vijayan and former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were involved in smuggling foreign currency to the UAE through the officials of its Consulate here. Though the UDF members tried to present a notice for the adjournment motion demanding a discussion over the issue in the House during zero hour, Speaker M B Rajesh denied permission for it saying the matter is sub judice.

Supporting the Speaker, Law Minister P Rajeev also said the opposition tried to present the notice, violating Assembly rules and proceedings. However, opposition leader V D Satheesan argued that permission had been granted for such notices in the House several times earlier, especially to discuss the topics like Kodakara hawala money heist case, self-financing fees issue and Sabarimala women entry and so on. Noting that it was an opportunity for Vijayan to prove his part if he had not done anything wrong, he also asked where else such a matter could be discussed other than the Assembly. As the Speaker did not budge, the opposition boycotted the proceedings and trooped out of the House raising slogans demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

They later staged a protest sit-in in front of the main gate of the Assembly building and conducted a symbolic presentation of the adjournment motion there. After Thomas presented the motion, the Front leaders including Satheesan, as in the House, delivered their speeches levelling charges against the Chief Minister.

Satheesan, during his speech, urged the Chief Minister to face the probe in the case after quitting the position.

He also reminded the CPI(M) and Vijayan of the incident of registering a case against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy over the statement of a con woman in the solar scam.

The proceedings of the symbolic ''House'' was over as the ''speaker'' declared it adjourned amidst sloganeering against Vijayan.

Meanwhile, BJP also demanded the resignation of the Marxist veteran in the alleged dollar scam.

P K Krishnadas, the national executive committee member of the party, said he should resign on moral grounds in the wake of the statement of the accused.

''The government had appointed a judicial commission to inquire the alleged attempt by the central agencies to implicate Vijayn in the gold smuggling case based on the statement of an accused. So, he should resign now taking into account the statement of another accused,'' he told reporters here.

The LDF government suffered another setback on Wednesday as the Kerala High Court stayed its order appointing a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to look into any alleged attempt by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to implicate Vijayan in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels case, saying a parallel inquiry would ''derail the investigation'' in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)