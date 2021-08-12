Left Menu

Union Minister Murugan to take up Jan Ashirwad Yatra for 3 days from Aug 16

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:34 IST
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will undertake a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu from August 16, as part of the nation-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatra to be taken up by all the newly inducted 43 central ministers, BJP State president K Annamalai said on Thursday.

Named as Makkal Aasi yatra in Tamil, the yatra not only aims at familiarising the minister but also would inform the people about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, he said. ''This will create an awakening among the people,'' Annamalai told reporters here. The party would follow the COVID-19 related norms during the yatra and there would be no indoor meetings, he added. It would commence at Coimbatore and cover the Nilgiris, Salem and Namakkal initially. The second leg of the yatra would be launched after the pandemic recedes, he said.

The BJP chief ,who launched the party's logo for the 75th Independence Day celebration, said his party has organised events at 75 places throughout Tamil Nadu to mark the occasion. ''Also, we have planned to involve the school students to hoist the national flag at 1,104 places at the non-political programmes on August 15,'' Annamalai said.

