Govt, Opposition should reflect, find middle path for next Parliament session: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda Thursday urged the government and the Opposition to find a ''middle path'' to ensure Parliament's next session in November functions properly, saying being ''terribly adamant'' or over enthusiastic are both dangerous.

Expressing concern over the Monsoon session washout, the Janta Dal (S) chief said it is a ''collective duty'' of the members of both Houses to ensure ''ours is a functioning Parliamentary democracy''.

Advertisement

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, due to a ruckus created by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row, three farm laws and rising fuel prices. ''Both government and Opposition have to reflect hard about how we should move forward. Being terribly adamant and over enthusiasm are both dangerous,'' he told reporters here.

He said there is a need to quickly find a ''middle path'' so that Parliament once again becomes a place where ''we speak to each other, discuss and dissent in a dignified manner'.

Gowda, a Rajya Sabha member, said he does want to blame anyone but both the government and the Opposition should come to an understanding.

At a time the idea of democracy itself has come under ''severe strain'' the world over, ''it is our duty to convince our younger generation that this is the best form of governance'', the JD(S) leader said.

He suggested that senior leaders from both sides should come together and decide how to function in the next session of Parliament in November.

Gowda, who is nearly 90 years old, said he attended Parliament religiously despite age-related issues and had even made notes to speak on four topics -- farm laws, price rise, the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill on the OBC list, and the Pegasus row.

''I could not speak on any topic -- not that I would have been given an opportunity to speak on all subjects because my party is in the minority of one -- because the Parliament was continuously disrupted. I feel very sad,'' he said.

On the Cabinet reshuffle effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Gowda said for the first time, 12 women, eight scheduled castes and 12 scheduled tribe community leaders were inducted as ministers.

''I don't know if this is social justice or election tactics, but whatever it is, I welcome Modi's decision,'' he said.

On Basavaraj Bommai taking over as the new chief minister of Karnataka, the JD(S) boss said, ''I believe Bommai is capable of resolving the internal issues under the guidance of B S Yediyurappa (who Bommai succeeded).'' Gowda said Bommai's father was his good friend.

He also assured the current CM that the JD(S) would not create troubles for his government, rather it will extend support in matters related to land, water and culture besides development of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)