CVC makes concession to try to secure La Liga deal, source says

CVC's original proposal to pour 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) into La Liga, which covers Spain's top two soccer divisions, in exchange for nearly 11% of its television rights over 50 years has drawn fierce opposition from top sides Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Now, CVC has included an option for individual clubs to opt out, retaining their share of revenues, the source said, without specifying if CVC had altered any other aspects of its offer.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:21 IST
La Liga logo Image Credit: ANI

Private equity firm CVC will allow individual clubs to opt out of its investment deal with Spain's top soccer league, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a last-ditch attempt to win enough support for the plan.

Now, CVC has included an option for individual clubs to opt out, retaining their share of revenues, the source said, without specifying if CVC had altered any other aspects of its offer. La Liga member clubs had been expected to vote on the original proposal later on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether they would vote on the new version amid uncertainty over potential further last-minute changes.

The league has argued the deal, called "Boost La Liga", would strengthen clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernisation projects, as well as increasing how much they can spend on players' salaries. Real Madrid has said it is planning to launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital's chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over the planned deal.

