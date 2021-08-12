US Domestic News roundup: Harris to meet Microsoft, AirBnB, other companies on Biden agenda -White House; Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in New York government and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Harris to meet Microsoft, AirBnB, other companies on Biden agenda -White House

Advertisement

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the top leaders of Microsoft Corp, Etsy Inc, AirBnB Inc, Gap Inc and three other companies on Thursday to discuss Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda, the White House said. Representatives of Chobani, Seventh Generation and Patagonia will also attend, the White House said in a statement.

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in New York government

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," Hochul, who will move into the governorship in two weeks, said at a news conference in Albany.

California wildfire wreaks more destruction as temperatures rise

An enormous wildfire raging across Northern California for nearly a month has burned down another 550 homes, fire officials said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most destructive in state history. The Dixie Fire, which broke out on July 14 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 160 miles (260 km) northeast of Sacramento, is the second largest in state history. Crews had contained only 30 percent of the blaze as of Wednesday evening.

U.S. to release census data used for legislative redistricting

The U.S. Census Bureau will release data on Thursday from the 2020 census that states will use to draw congressional and state legislative districts for the next decade, marking the start of what will be a fierce partisan battle over redistricting. Demographers also expect the data to show that the country's white population is declining for the first time in history, with people of color representing virtually all population growth.

U.S. judge says some Trump records should be turned over to House panel

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president's financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.

Disappearing asylum protections for migrant families at border test Biden

Melissa Pinedo, a 27-year-old single mother from Guatemala, has been living in a tent in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from Texas for weeks trying to find someone to call about a fast-closing window for seeking U.S. asylum. "There are numbers of lawyers that are circulating, but no one answers. They are overwhelmed," she said in a phone interview.

Trump allies including Giuliani lose bid to dismiss Dominion vote machine lawsuits

Three prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump -Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell - on Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss multibillion-dollar lawsuits saying their false claims about the 2020 presidential election defamed the Dominion voting equipment company. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C. said in a written decision that lawsuits brought against the trio by Dominion Voting Systems should move forward. The company had said it was defamed because Trump and his supporters spread false claims that it rigged the election against him.

U.S. Senate to try again to pass voting rights in September, Schumer says

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate will make another attempt to pass a bill promoting voting rights next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged it is likely that "Republicans won't join us." Schumer said he had huddled with nine Democratic senators ranging from moderates to progressives, and they will produce legislation to be the first order of business when the Senate returns to session in mid-September.

Democratic divisions emerge on U.S. Senate's $3.5 trillion spending plan

Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, fissures emerged between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of the spending. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat representing the conservative-leaning state of West Virginia, issued a warning shortly after the Senate early on Wednesday passed the budget deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 that would carry out President Joe Biden's top priorities.

Biden to urge Congress to lower prescription drug costs

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will call on U.S. lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and imposing penalties on drugmakers that hike prices faster than inflation, the White House said. "While the pharmaceutical companies have done enormous work by developing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines alongside the United States' best scientists, crippling drug prices are unacceptable," Biden will note in a speech scheduled for 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), according to a White House official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)