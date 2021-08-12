Disrupting Parliament new toolkit for Cong, other Oppn parties: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties, saying ''disrupting'' Parliament has emerged as a new ''toolkit'' for them to prevent themselves from ''getting exposed''.

He also accused them of sullying ''the sanctity of our temple of democracy'' and also attempting to muzzle it.

Pradhan attacked the Congress a day after Opposition MPs including those from the party jostled with marshals in the Well of Rajya Sabha while trying to move towards the chair and the treasury benches.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, ''Disrupting the Parliament has emerged as a new Toolkit for the Congress and the opposition parties to prevent themselves from getting exposed on the web of lies that they had spun on key public issues.'' Demanding that the Congress apologise to the nation for such ''irresponsible politics'', Pradhan said there can be differences of opinion but Parliament cannot be held hostage by anyone.

''By not allowing the Parliament to run peacefully throughout the #MonsoonSession, opposition led by Congress have sullied the sanctity of our temple of democracy and also attempted to muzzle it,'' he said.

His mention of the ''toolkit'' was an obvious reference to an alleged document, called a Congress ''toolkit'' by the BJP, prepared to corner the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. The Congress had denied any association with the alleged ''toolkit''.

Seven Union Ministers including Pradhan also addressed a press conference to put forward the government's case and counter Opposition charges about the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Pradhan later also met former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in Delhi.

''Called upon Former Prime Minister of India Shri @H_D_Devegowda ji. A senior politician, a statesman and someone who has devoted his life for the welfare of people, especially farmers, there is always so much to learn from him,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)