Over 100 farmers protesting near Haryana minister Vij's residence detained; released later

The police on Thursday detained over 100 farmers who were protesting near the residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij against the rounding up of a local farmer leader in connection with showing black flags to the convoy of the minister.However, the farmers were later released.According to police, the minister was coming back to his residence after attending a meeting in Chandrapuri Colony at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday evening.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:16 IST
The police on Thursday detained over 100 farmers who were protesting near the residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij against the rounding up of a local farmer leader in connection with showing black flags to the convoy of the minister.

However, the farmers were later released.

According to police, the minister was coming back to his residence after attending a meeting in Chandrapuri Colony at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday evening. When he was crossing the place, some of the protesting farmers showed black flags to his convoy. Stones were also thrown on one of the vehicles of the convoy, police said.

Police later rounded up farmer leader Navdeep Singh in connection with the incident following which a large number of farmers gathered near Vij's Ambala residence on Thursday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) senior leader Wajinder Kamboj said they were protesting in a peaceful way, but the police detained them at police line premises.

More farmers later gathered at the police line area at Ambala City and demanded release of all those who had been detained, including one of their leaders.

Although the district administration officials and police tried to persuade the protesters to disperse, they did not relent.

A large number of police force was also deployed in the police line area to deal with any untoward situation.

In the meantime, a meeting was organised by the district administration officials and farmer leaders to defuse the situation.

The administration later assured the farmers' delegation that all the detained farmers will be released.

Later all the protesters, including Navdeep, were released.

