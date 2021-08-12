Left Menu

After ban on bouquets, guard of honour on its way out in Karnataka

I will issue a direction soon after going to Bengaluru tomorrow, Bommai told reporters.According to government sources, Bommai asked officials in Mangaluru that there was no need for such pompous show.On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said gifting memorabilia, garlands and shawls, were unnecessary expenditure.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:34 IST
After ban on bouquets, guard of honour on its way out in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

After doing away with the practice of giving bouquets, garlands, and memorabilia at government events, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Thursday that he would soon issue an order banning guard of honour given to him and other ministers at every district and public places during their visits.

''I have said that there is no need for a Guard of Honour at airports and other public places. It is not required at the district level every time I visit. I will issue a direction soon after going to Bengaluru tomorrow,'' Bommai told reporters.

According to government sources, Bommai asked officials in Mangaluru that there was no need for such ''pompous show''.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said gifting memorabilia, garlands and shawls, were unnecessary expenditure. He insisted that officials give Kannada books instead.

The Chief Secretary had issued a circular directing not to give garland, shawls, flower bouquets, fruit baskets, and memorabilia at meetings and events by the state government and the government-run institutions. All department heads and government undertakings have been asked to comply with the directions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021