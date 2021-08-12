Why Congress leaders are silent on ‘rising’ crimes against women in Raj: BJP

Opposition BJP on Thursday targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and asked why senior Congress leaders are not talking about the “rising” crimes against women in the state.

Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria claimed that rape cases have increased in the state by 25 per cent in 2021 as compared to last year and a shocking incident of woman being gangraped in front of her husband took place in the state recently.

“A woman was gangraped in front of her husband in Barmer and this is not the first such incident in the state,” Kataria said at a press conference He said senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, talk about rapes in other states but when it comes to Rajasthan, none of them are ready to speak up.

He also targeted Gandhi for revealing the identity of the family members of the minor girl allegedly raped and killed in Delhi, saying the Congress leader should also look at what is happening in Rajasthan where his party is in power.

“The chief minister does not feel appropriate to come out of his residence. Law and order has deteriorated in the state,” Kataria said while hitting out at Gehlot, who also holds the home portfolio.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Satish Poonia also attacked the chief minister saying he did not go to his office for one-and-a-half-years and was just conducting virtual meetings.

“The CM should come out of his residence. The way he is doing work virtually, history will remember this as a virtual government with a virtual chief minister,” Poonia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)