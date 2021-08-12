Left Menu

Parliament march by Rahul Gandhi most significant for democracy: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:20 IST
Parliament march by Rahul Gandhi most significant for democracy: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the central government of undermining democracy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the march by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders outside Parliament was of great significance.

''They protested against the abrupt end to the Monsoon Session, how opposition MPs were manhandled in Rajya Sabha & how opposition was not allowed to raise people’s issues in Parliament,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''Under NDA, every day is a new low as they continue to undermine parliamentary democracy,'' he added.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday marched in protest against the government on several issues, including Pegasus, farm laws, and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was ''murdered''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021