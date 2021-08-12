Left Menu

False cases won't deter farmers from protesting farm laws: Tikait

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:22 IST
False cases won't deter farmers from protesting farm laws: Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday accused the Haryana government of slapping false cases against farmers and said it won’t deter them from protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

Maintaining that their stir will continue till the laws are repealed, he warned the state government ''not to interfere'' in their peaceful agitation.

''The ruling dispensation in Haryana is trying to appease its political masters by arresting agitating farmers and slapping false cases against them,'' he alleged.

It won't deter them from holding the protest and their agitation against the laws will continue till the legislations are repealed, Tikait told reporters.

Replying to a question, he said farmers are united and fighting a long battle with the central government, which is ''pro-corporate''.

''The central government refuses to listen to anyone and whosoever tries to speak against their injustice is branded as anti-national,'' he said.

To another question, Tikait said farmers are sure of their victory and will force the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

In reply to another question about any campaign against the BJP in next year's Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab and UP, Tikait said farmers are mature enough and know everything.

''They will react and act accordingly, and unitedly during the elections,'' he said.

On Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s earlier suggestion that outfits from Punjab involved in the stir should contest the 2022 assembly polls, Tikait said it could be his own opinion and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has nothing to do with it.

He, however, said that Chaduni is part of the Morcha and all are unitedly spearheading the agitation.

Tikait was here to address a gathering of farmers at Jat Dharamshala to invite them in large numbers to participate in a ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' to be held at Muzaffarnagar in UP on September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021