New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL92 HP-5THLD LANDSLIDE HP landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing Shimla: The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 14 with the recovery of four more bodies as the rescue operation resumed early on Thursday, officials said.

DES3 UP-FLOODS More than 1200 villages in Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, rescue efforts underway Lucknow: Over five lakh people in 1,243 villages of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, and relief and rescue teams have been deployed to assist the people, officials said here on Wednesday.

DES18 UP-CONG-CAMPAIGN UP Cong mass contact programme from Aug 19 Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a mass contact programme from August 19 to cover the state’s 30,000 villages and wards where party leaders will stay for over three days under the drive.

DES19 PRIYANKA-UP-YOUTH Alternative that prioritises youth needed in UP: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of vacant posts and ''stalled'' recruitment, asserting that the state needs an alternative that prioritises the youth.

DES15 UP-BJP LEADER-LD GOVT Bureaucrats running UP govt, people's representatives ignored: BJP leader Ballia (UP): BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to people's representatives.

DES38 UP-MUSLIM-THRASHING Kanpur: Muslim man thrashed, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Kanpur (UP): A Muslim man was assaulted in the public and allegedly asked to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'' even as his minor daughter tried to save him, said police here on Thursday.

DES46 RJ-EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES-REOPEN Schools for classes 9-12, other educational institutes to reopen in Rajasthan from Sep 1 Jaipur: Schools for classes 9 to 12, universities, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen in Rajasthan from September 1, according to a state government notification issued on Thursday. However, only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

DES17 PB-CONG Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat is likely to come to Chandigarh next week amid the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party's state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources said on Thursday.

DES35 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Over 100 farmers protesting near Haryana minister Vij's residence detained; released later Ambala (Har): The police on Thursday detained over 100 farmers who were protesting near the residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij against the rounding up of a local farmer leader in connection with showing black flags to the convoy of the minister.

DES48 HR-TIKAIT False cases won't deter farmers from protesting farm laws: Tikait Kurukshetra: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday accused the Haryana government of slapping false cases against farmers and said it won’t deter them from protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

