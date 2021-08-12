UP CM unveils statue of former CM Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the Yojna Bhawan premises here. The CM also released a book on Bahuguna and said he always stood for strengthening the democracy and even left his post for this. Bahuguna also contributed for the freedom of the country, the CM said, adding that he led the youth in Allahabad during the Quit India movement.

Former Uttrakhand CM Vijay Bahuguna praised the CM for installing the statue of his father and works done by him to control the Covid pandemic. BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is Bahuguna's daughter, was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)