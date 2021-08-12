Left Menu

UP CM unveils statue of former CM Bahuguna

The CM also released a book on Bahuguna and said he always stood for strengthening the democracy and even left his post for this. BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is Bahugunas daughter, was also present on the occasion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST
UP CM unveils statue of former CM Bahuguna
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the Yojna Bhawan premises here. The CM also released a book on Bahuguna and said he always stood for strengthening the democracy and even left his post for this. Bahuguna also contributed for the freedom of the country, the CM said, adding that he led the youth in Allahabad during the Quit India movement.

Former Uttrakhand CM Vijay Bahuguna praised the CM for installing the statue of his father and works done by him to control the Covid pandemic. BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is Bahuguna's daughter, was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021