Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL92 HP-5THLD LANDSLIDE HP landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing Shimla: The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 14 with the recovery of four more bodies as the rescue operation resumed early on Thursday, officials said.

DEL95 MINISTERS-LD PARLIAMENT Oppn threatened us not to pass more bills, must apologise for its conduct in Parliament: Govt New Delhi: A day after unruly scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha, the government on Thursday said the opposition must apologise for its ''disruptive behaviour'' in the upper house, and accused it of threatening Union ministers not to bring more legislations after passage of the Constitution amendment bill.

Advertisement

DEL104 CONG-3RDLD TWITTER Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter New Delhi/Dehradun/Jaipur: The Congress alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked by the microblogging website, which justified the action saying it has been done for violating rules.

DEL106 PAR-NAIDU-LD SPEAKER Naidu, Birla express concern over 'disruptive behaviour' of some MPs New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed deep concern over the ''disruptive behaviour'' of some parliamentarians during the just-concluded Monsoon session and felt such conduct should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken.

DEL73 PM-LD WOMEN-SHGs PM hails work done by women self-help groups, releases over Rs 1600 cr as capitalisation support fund New Delhi: Faulting previous governments for not taking adequate measures to economically empower women in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was constantly creating an environment in which women self-help groups can connect villages with prosperity as he released Rs 1,625 crore as capitalisation support fund to over four lakh such groups.

DEL82 MEA-INDIA-AFGHANISTAN Concerned over situation in Afghanistan: India New Delhi: India on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country.

DEL72 RAHUL-HALLA BOL 'Storm' created by voices of Dalits, farmers will throw Modi out of power: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he will be ''thrown'' out of power by a ''storm'' created by the voices of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers in the country. MDS5 AP-SHAH-LD-TEMPLE Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family members on Thursday offered prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy varla temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

CAL14 AS-LOVLINA-LD HIMANTA Assam CM says boxer Lovlina symbol of inspiration, presents her Rs 1 crore Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Tokyo Olympic boxing bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain Rs one crore and offered the post of deputy SP in the state police at a felicitation programme here on Thursday. BOM6 MP-OLY-HOCK-LD REWARD MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr reward, appoints him DSP Bhopal: Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,87,987 New Delhi: India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD14 JUDGE-FAREWELL-SCBA False narratives and misconception about judges need to be refuted: CJI New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Thursday said that false narratives and misconception created in minds of the people that judges supposedly lead an easy life need to be refuted by educating the public about the work put by them with limited resources.

LGD20 SC-2NDLD NARAYAN SAI SC stays Gujarat HC order granting 2-week furlough to Narayan Sai New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Gujarat High Court order giving two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who is also undergoing life term for another rape case in Rajasthan.

LGD23 JUDGE-FAREWELL-SCBA-MERIT Merit must predominate other factors in appointments to judiciary: Justice R F Nariman New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, who demitted office after serving over seven years on Thursday, said merit must predominate other factors in appointments to the judiciary.

FOREIGN FGN20: PAK-MISSILE Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres, the army said.

FGN22: VIRUS-PAK-POK Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus response chief on Thursday said the recent assembly elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) acted as a ''super spreader event'' for the pandemic as the country struggled to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)