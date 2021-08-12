Left Menu

Twitter blocked account of Rajasthan Congress: Dotasra

The official twitter account of the PCC, Rajasthan, has been blocked, Dotasra told reporters.Party source said the account was locked due to a tweet condemning the blocking of Rahul Gandhis account.Dotasra tweeted, saying there is an undeclared emergency-like situation in the country.The BJPs fascist government has given up democratic values.

Twitter has blocked the account of the Rajasthan Congress, said party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra here on Thursday.

The development comes close on the heels of the blocking of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account after he shared pictures of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi last week. The Congress alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked by the microblogging website.

"The official twitter account of the PCC, Rajasthan, has been blocked," Dotasra told reporters.

Party source said the account was locked due to a tweet condemning the blocking of Rahul Gandhi's account.

Dotasra tweeted, saying there is an undeclared emergency-like situation in the country.

"The BJP's fascist government has given up democratic values. But remember, you will not be able to crush the fight for truth and justice by closing Twitter accounts of Rahul Gandhi and thousands of Congress leaders and workers," he tweeted.

