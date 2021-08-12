RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins Trinamool Congress
The way the chief minister of West Bengal Banerjee has been fighting on the front foot, that is what I am looking for, Gokhale said.Later, in a tweet, he stressed on the need for Opposition unity.The battle for me remains what it always has been.
- Country:
- India
RTI activist Saket Gokhale joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Thursday.
After joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party, he said it takes an ''aggressive'' stand on issues.
''The TMC is the second-largest opposition party in Parliament and it has been my obvious choice. If you look at all the national parties, the TMC takes an aggressive stand. The way the chief minister of West Bengal (Banerjee) has been fighting on the front foot, that is what I am looking for,'' Gokhale said.
Later, in a tweet, he stressed on the need for Opposition unity.
''The battle for me remains what it always has been. I will continue to do what I do with greater strength. The need for Opposition unity today is greater than it has ever been.
''Everyone that is fighting the monster of the BJP's fascism is forever a friend and ally of mine,'' Gokhale said.
In the profile of the new inductee shared by the TMC, Gokhale has been described as a transparency investigator, social activist and a former foreign correspondent of a newspaper.
He has previously served as the creative director and the head of digital content at the Hindustan Times. He has also worked as a correspondent for the Financial Times.
The TMC said Gokhale had recently filed a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on the budgetary allocation for the Pegasus spyware by the Union home ministry.
''Honored to join @AITCofficial under the leadership of the ever fearless @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc. The fight to safeguard our democracy & its institutions needs all hands on deck. I hope to contribute in the best way I can. Thanks for the warm welcome,'' Gokhale said in a tweet with the hashtag #KhelaHobe (game on).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I am a simple worker, want to continue as a worker: Mamata Banerjee on being the face of opposition.
Situation is very serious, more serious than Emergency: West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Pegasus row.
I am not a political astrologer, depends on situation; have no problem if someone else leads: Mamata Banerjee on being the face of Opposition.
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi meet Mamata Banerjee today
Mamata Banerjee raises 'khela hobe' slogan in Delhi, says 2024 battle will be 'Modi vs country'