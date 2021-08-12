18 PJACBM members join Assam Congress

Chief convenor of the People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) Garjan Mushahary and 17 members of the party joined the Congress here on Thursday. Welcoming the new members into the party, Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah, said that the people of the state are “disillusioned” with the present BJP government, and the joining of the PJACBM members will bring a “new light” on the horizon of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

''The BJP has been using different tactics to check the forward movement of the Congress but their tactics will not yield results and we will move forward with greater momentum'', he said. Mushahary said that the PJACBM has been conducting a long-lasting movement for peace among the people in Bodoland but ''peace and harmony have been greatly affected during the communal rule of the present BJP government''.

The Congress has to return to power if an atmosphere of peace is to be re-established among the people of the state, he said. “Problems like unemployment have greatly distressed the youth and their future is also at stake and so attracted by its policies and ideals, we decided to join the Congress”, Mushahary said. Besides Mushahary, the other PJACBM members who joined the Congress are Majumdar Brahma, Bireswar Basumatary, Joseph Basumatary, Manmohan Brahma, Piyush Narzary, Prince Wary, Noresh Basumatary, Hiranya Brahma, Amit Basumatary, Linus Narzary, Raju Brahma, Michael Tudu, Furmailang Brahma, Sora Sangma,Habil Ali Sheikh, Manomohan Brahma and Palindra Brahma. Congress Legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia, party working presidents, and MLAs Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha and Zakir Hussain Sikdar along with other senior leaders were present on the occasion. PTI DG MM MM

