Punjab: Majithia demands probe into medical treatment extended to gangster

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday sought a probe into the medical treatment extended to a gangster allegedly by some Congress leaders who were close to two state ministers.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that gangster Happy Shah got injured while executing the killing of another gangster Rana Kandowalia at a Amritsar hospital some days ago.

Kandowalia, who was facing several criminal charges, was killed at a private hospital on August 3.

Shah, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Kandowalia, had sustained injuries in counter fire by an associate of the slain gangster.

Majithia while presenting CCTV footage tried to show how the three Congress leaders allegedly helped Shah to seek treatment at a hospital in Batala.

He demanded action against the Congress leaders and alleged that they were still roaming scot-free due to their alleged closeness with the two ministers.

Majithia sought an independent probe by a sitting judge of the high court or a CBI inquiry into the matter.

