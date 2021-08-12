Review decision of appointing full-fledged administrator for Chandigarh, Sukhbir urges Shah

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to review the Union government's decision to appoint a full-fledged administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the Punjab governor of the charge.

Badal termed this as another attempt to ''dilute'' Punjab's claim to its capital city during his meeting with the home minister on Wednesday evening.

Presently, the Punjab governor also holds the charge of the Chandigarh administrator.

The SAD president said Chandigarh was an inseparable part of Punjab and should be transferred to the parent state as soon as possible. Badal conveyed to the minister that there was no reason to appoint a full-fledged administrator for the union territory from outside the state. ''If at all an administrator has to be appointed till such time the union territory is not transferred to Punjab, the officer should be from the parent state. Earlier also the chief commissioner of Chandigarh used to be from Punjab,'' said Badal in a statement here. Badal told the home minister that all decisions taken at the time of reorganisation of Punjab are being ''violated'' one after another. He said the Centre was not following the 60:40 ratio for posting of officers in the union territory. ''Separate cadres have been created to reduce the strength of Punjab service officers in the union territory and now even AGMUT officers are being posted on key posts in utter violation of the 60:40 formula,'' he stated.

