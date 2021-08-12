Oppn threatened us not to pass more bills, must apologise for its conduct in Parliament: Govt; Oppn accuses govt of deliberately derailing both Houses

The government on Thursday alleged that opposition leaders had threatened Union ministers of ''more damage'' if they dare to get more bills passed after Parliament's approval of the OBC bill and demanded an apology for their ''disruptive behaviour'' in the Rajya Sabha as the two sides trade charges over the abrupt end of the tumultuous Monsoon session.

Leaders of 11 opposition parties on their part accused the government of deliberately derailing Parliament, sparking a counter-allegation that it was ''pre-decided'' by the Congress and the party's friendly allies that Parliament should not be allowed to function in the Monsoon session.

The opposition also alleged that its MPs including women members were manhandled by outsiders who were not part of Parliament security during the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday when the Insurance bill was being passed. But the government maintained it was the other way round and alleged that a lady marshal was manhandled by opposition MPs.

Opposition leaders also marched in protest against the government on several issues, including the Pegasus snooping row, the three farm laws and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was ''murdered''. Gandhi also said there is no Parliament session for ''60 per cent of the country''.

As the government fielded a battery of eight ministers at a news conference to take on the opposition over the ruckus in Parliament, the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha expressed deep concern over the ''disruptive behaviour'' of some MPs and felt such actions should not be tolerated.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and the two reviewed the ''unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament'' during the Monsoon session.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted that the two expressed ''deep concern'' over the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians.

''They strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken.'' Parliament sources said both the Presiding Officers felt these incidents have dented the dignity and stature of the highest legislature in the country.

They said the Chairman and the Speaker have decided to undertake a detailed examination of such unruly scenes in the past and action taken for deciding on the future course of action in such cases.

The Monsoon session of Parliament was curtailed by two days on Wednesday, Just before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, opposition MPs jostled with marshals in the well of the house when they were trying to move towards the chair and the treasury benches.

''Yesterday morning, we were literally threatened that if you dared to pass more bills after passage of the OBC bill there will be more damage'', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, referring to the opposition ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. There was no immediate reaction from the Opposition camp.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Opposition's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was a new low for parliamentary democracy. ''Opposition's approach of my way or highway is highly condemnable.'' Goyal said marshals neither belong to the ruling side nor the opposition and alleged that it was a woman marshal who was in fact manhandled by those members, as he countered the opposition's allegations that its MPs were manhandled by the security staff brought from outside.

A video showing the melee in the Rajya Sabha with opposition MPs clashing with the marshals also went viral with both sides blaming each other.

Chairman Naidu also held discussions with officials of the upper house who told him that no outsiders were deployed as marshals inside the House.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the two ministers of state of parliamentary affairs.--Arjun Ram Meghwal. Minister of State and V Muraleedharan--were the other government representatives at the news conference.

Goyal, who is also the leader of the Rajya Sabha, said there were 30 marshals in the Rajya Sabha at the time of the ruckus, 18 men and 12 women.

''No one from outside was brought in,'' he said, adding he and the group of ministers met Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the House and made an earnest appeal that the strongest possible action should be taken against the opposition MPs for their deplorable behaviour and alleged manhandling of marshals.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister Joshi said a strongest action is a must against those who broke the rules.

''It was pre-decided by the Congress and its friendly allies that Parliament should not be allowed to function in the monsoon session,'' he alleged.

Referring to an incident when an opposition leader was seen above a table inside the upper house, Thakur said the secretary general's table in Rajya Sabha is not meant for dancing and protesting.

He alleged that ''anarchy from streets to Parliament'' was the Opposition's only agenda during the monsoon session.

He demanded that the Opposition must apologise to the nation for its ''disruptive behaviour'' during the Monsoon session.

A group of opposition leaders also met Naidu and complained against the alleged heckling of MPs including some women.

The ministers who met the Chairman, on the other hand, are believed to have complained against the alleged unruly behaviour of some opposition members in the House on Wednesday.

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

Those who attended the meeting included Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Tiruchi Siva, Manoj Jha and other opposition leaders.

Minister Pradhan said ''disrupting'' Parliament has emerged as a new ''toolkit'' for the Congress and other opposition parties to prevent themselves from ''getting exposed''.

Demanding that the Congress apologise to the nation for such ''irresponsible politics'', Pradhan said in a series of tweets there can be differences of opinion but Parliament cannot be held hostage by anyone.

His mention of the ''toolkit'' was an obvious reference to an alleged document, called a Congress ''toolkit'' by the BJP, prepared to corner the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. The Congress had denied any association with the alleged ''toolkit''.

Union minister Naqvi, who is the Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha, accused the Congress and some other opposition parties of ''spreading pollution in Parliament and political hypocrisy on the streets with their lies''.

''In their contest to become champion of irresponsible politics, many opposition parties have now resorted to violence in the House,'' Naqvi alleged at the news conference.

During their march, protesting opposition MPs carried placards and banners against the government that read 'Stop murder of democracy' and 'we demand Repeal of anti farmers laws'.

''The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session because the voice of 60 percent of this country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha (the MPs were) physically beaten,'' Gandhi charged.

He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and ''this is nothing short of murder of democracy''.

In a joint statement, leaders of 11 opposition parties accused the government of stonewalling their demand for discussion and charged that it was running away from the debate on Pegasus snooping issue.

The TMC posed eight questions to the Centre in response to the press conference by eight Union ministers.

At a press conference, leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, along with the party's Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and vice-president of the party Yashwant Sinha, hit out at the government, saying it should respond to these questions regarding the ''operating procedures'' of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.PTI JTR PK NAB BJ KR SKC ASG GSN GSN GSN

