Trump appeals ruling that U.S. House can see financial records

Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee. He said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over financial documents to the House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:25 IST
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee. In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.

Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019. The lawsuit was back in Mehta's courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said Mehta needed to redo his legal analysis and weight the House's needs for Trump's financial records against the burden such a request puts on the former president.

Mehta's ruling from this week did that, and it was a split decision. He said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over financial documents to the House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

