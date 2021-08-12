Zambians vote in tight presidential election, internet restricted

Zambians kept voting after polls closed on Thursday at jammed polling stations, pointing to a high turnout in a showdown between President Edgar Lungu and main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema that looks too tight to call.

Polls officially closed at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) but voters were still casting ballots at many stations visited by Reuters in Lusaka as darkness fell. The law allows those in the queue to vote after official close of polls. But as millions cast their ballots, social media platforms were restricted in the country, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said.

Advertisement

"Real-time network data confirm that social media and messaging platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are now restricted in #Zambia on election day in addition to the earlier WhatsApp restriction," NetBlocks said in a tweet. Zambia Information and Communication Technology acting director-general Mulenga Chisanga did not answer calls for comment.

The restriction of internet access could fuel tension and suspicion about the outcome of the vote, which had so far been deemed largely peaceful by African and European observers. An Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) spokeswoman was quoted on state radio saying a provincial chairman of Lungu's ruling party had been killed after sporadic violence broke out.

"Appropriate action will be taken against those who will be found to be part of the gruesome act," Luhanga said. Lungu and Hichilema voted at different stations earlier and were both confident of winning the vote. The close contest, however, raised the possibility of a run-off.

ECZ says it expects to declare a winner within 72 hours after polls close. First time voter Elijah Musona waited six hours to vote.

"I hope that whoever wins will promote peace, promote unity and whoever loses can clearly accept defeat," Musona, an 18-year-old school leaver said after voting in the affluent suburb of Kabulonga in Lusaka. The winner of the election faces the task of steering Zambia's flagging economy, which became the continent's first country during the coronavirus pandemic to default on its sovereign debt in November.

With polls seen as unreliable, analysts say this election is too close to call. J.P. Morgan said in a note that the election process could drag on for weeks, potentially stalling much needed economic reform execution and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Some 54% of registered voters are 34 or younger, statistics from the electoral agency show. Political analysts said this could help Hichilema, who is facing Lungu for the third time and has placed the economy front and centre of his campaign.

Zambia's economy will be among the continent's slowest growing economies this year, the IMF estimates. Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, owes in excess of $12 billion to external creditors and spends 30%-40% of its revenues on interest payments on its debt, credit rating firm S&P Global estimates.

In office since 2015, 64-year-old Lungu narrowly defeated Hichilema, the CEO of an accountancy firm before entering politics, in a disputed election the following year. The president has touted the new road, airport and energy projects he has overseen as laying the groundwork for economic development and growth.

But so far his debt-financed infrastructure splurge has failed to pay economic dividends, and unemployment remains high. (Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Bavier, Raju Gopalakrishnan, Elaine Hardcastle and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)