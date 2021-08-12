Left Menu

Govt rejects Pawar's allegation that outsiders were called in to manhandle MPs in RS

The government on Thursday rejected claims that outsiders were brought in Rajya Sabha to manhandle Opposition members, saying marshals neither belong to the ruling side nor the opposition and alleged that it was a woman marshal who was in fact manhandled by those members.When asked about Sharad Pawars allegation that outsiders were called in to manhandle opposition leaders including women MPs, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the NCP chief was probably wrongly informed and also asked him to introspect on the behaviour of his colleagues in Opposition.The minister was addressing a joint press conference with his cabinet colleagues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:58 IST
Govt rejects Pawar's allegation that outsiders were called in to manhandle MPs in RS
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday rejected claims that outsiders were brought in Rajya Sabha to manhandle Opposition members, saying marshals neither belong to the ruling side nor the opposition and alleged that it was a woman marshal who was in fact manhandled by those members.

When asked about Sharad Pawar's allegation that outsiders were called in to manhandle opposition leaders including women MPs, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the NCP chief was probably ''wrongly informed'' and also asked him to introspect on the behaviour of his ''colleagues in Opposition''.

The minister was addressing a joint press conference with his cabinet colleagues. ''In 55 years of my parliamentary career, I have never seen this kind of behaviour towards women MPs in the August House. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy,'' Pawar had alleged. When his reaction was sought, Goyal said, ''Marshals or security staff neither belong to the ruling side nor the opposition. They look after the Parliament's security. We have not appointed them.'' All those were parliamentary security service officials, marshals. Of them, 12 were women marshals and 18 male security personnel.

''Let me clarify, Pawar was wrongly informed, may be, by somebody. Their figures are wrong and their allegations are also wrong that they were outsiders who came in,'' Goyal said.

''I would like to urge Sharad Pawar ji to introspect on the behaviour of the opposition throughout the entire Parliament session. Whether the parties with which he is standing today is what he has seen in 55 years of his parliamentary career? Has he ever seen this type of things? I think Pawar ji should introspect and tell the nation whether he condones their behaviour,'' he said. The minister also urged Pawar to not cast aspersions on the Chair, but to go into ''the merits and the truths'' of the matter. ''He (Pawar) should not get carried away by some wrong propaganda by his colleagues,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021