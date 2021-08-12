Left Menu

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation."

"WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring," it said in a statement on Thursday https://bit.ly/3xJMa8R.

