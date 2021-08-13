Left Menu

Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for September 20, a source familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. Trudeau wants to capitalise on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 13-08-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 03:42 IST
Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for September 20, a source familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. The official confirmed the election dates on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter. Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. Trudeau wants to capitalise on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau is less personally popular than he once was but his government's handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success. Canada has enough vaccines for every Canadian and the country flattened the epidemic curve while spending hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021