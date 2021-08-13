Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White House

Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of affordable childcare for improving U.S. competitiveness during a meeting with top executives of seven companies including Microsoft Corp and Etsy on Thursday. Harris - seeking to build support for a $3.5 trillion measure that tackles childcare, climate, healthcare and other Biden administration priorities - said the business leaders had shown that providing child care and paid leave boosted productivity and aided their recruiting efforts.

U.S. Supreme Court lifts New York's pandemic-related eviction ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday lifted New York state's ban on residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, handing a victory to a group of small landlords that challenged a moratorium that had been slated to expire on Aug. 31. The justices, in a X-X decision, granted an emergency request by the landlords to lift the eviction ban while litigation over the dispute continues. A lower court in June rejected landlords' argument that the moratorium violated their rights to due process of law and free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

Britney Spears' dad to relinquish control of her $60 million estate

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter Britney's estate, in what the pop star's attorney on Thursday called a major victory. "We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

Students can't block Indiana University vaccine mandate -U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a bid by students at Indiana University to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett rejected the students' emergency request without offering any explanation and without referring the matter to the full court for review. The decision marks an early test of vaccine mandates during a period of surging infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

San Francisco, New Orleans mandate vaccines for bars, gyms to combat Delta variant

At least three major U.S. cities will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, aiming to curb a new wave of COVID infections that has prompted public health mandates across the country. San Francisco and New Orleans on Thursday joined New York in mandating proof of vaccination in indoor public spaces. The New Orleans order, which goes into effect Monday, also allows people to submit proof that they tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours.

New U.S. census data shows white population shrank for first time

New U.S. census data released on Thursday show the white population declined for the first time in history last decade, with significant increases among people who identify as multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian driving much of the population growth between 2010 and 2020. The release from the U.S. Census Bureau also marks the start of what will be a fierce partisan battle over redistricting, as states use the local data to begin drawing congressional and state legislative districts for the next 10 years.

Incoming New York Governor Hochul says she will seek term of her own

New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she would seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations. “I’m the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I’m going to ask the voters for their faith in me again,” Hochul, 62, who has been New York's lieutenant governor since 2015, said in announcing her candidacy on NBC's "Today" program.

Trump appeals split decision in fight with U.S. House over financial records

A long-running court fight between Donald Trump and a House of Representatives committee over his financial records is heading back to an appeals court after a judge issued a split decision https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-says-some-trump-financial-records-should-be-turned-over-house-panel-2021-08-11 this week. In court documents filed on Thursday, Trump's lawyers and attorneys for the House Oversight Committee both asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review a decision issued on Wednesday.

U.S. to expand online asylum registration amid 'unprecedented' border arrivals

The United States will expand an online asylum registration system in the hopes migrants will apply remotely amid "unprecedented" border arrivals, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday. The online system allows people to register to apply for asylum from phones or computers, an option that could reduce the number of migrants trekking to the U.S.-Mexico border but has yet to be tested broadly.

Texas Democratic lawmakers say arrest warrants do not faze them

Texas Democratic lawmakers, scattered around the country, said on Thursday they were more determined than ever to block voting restrictions in their state, after the state supreme court ruled they could be arrested for fleeing Austin in July to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass the bill. From Houston, Washington, D.C., and undisclosed locations, four of the absentee lawmakers told Reuters they would continue to defy Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order to return to the legislature, despite arrest warrants served on Wednesday for them and 48 other Democrats.

